New charges filed against Chatham homicide suspects

Jan. 11—PITTSBORO — Two people arrested Tuesday in the death of a woman found unconscious on N.C. 902 face additional charges, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Terrie Fields, 39, and Corey Rives, 37, of the 3000 block of Campbell Road, Bear Creek, are now charged with one count each of first-degree murder, a Sheriff's Office release said.

They are accused of killing Michelle Nichole Jenks, 33, of the 200 block of Kelly Lane in Siler City. Jenks was found about 2:40 a.m. Monday on the road in the 7700 block of N.C.902 near Pittsboro. She was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill where she was later pronounced dead.

Fields was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and possession of firearm by a felon while Rives was charged with felony accessory after the fact was charged.

In addition to first-degree murder, additional charges filed against Fields include felony kidnapping, possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rives faces additional charges of possessing methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling and misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and simple marijuana possession.

Both remain in the Chatham County Detention Center without bail.