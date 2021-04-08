New charges filed against Danvers man in NH youth facility investigation

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Apr. 7—DANVERS — A Danvers man is facing additional charges involving sexual abuse of boys at a New Hampshire youth services facility back in the 1990s.

Stephen Murphy, 51, was among six men arrested in New Hampshire and Massachusetts Wednesday on charges stemming from an ongoing investigation into the New Hampshire Youth Development Center. He was arrested by state police on a warrant Wednesday.

He was arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Salem District Court Wednesday, where he waived rendition to New Hampshire. Once back in that state, he will face five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving three boys, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said the incidents occurred between 1997 and 1999.

Murphy was previously charged in New Hampshire in 2019 in connection with the same investigation. At that time he was working as a clubhouse attendant for the Boston Red Sox. That organization fired him as a result of those earlier charges.

The Lowell Sun previously reported that Murphy had also worked as a special education teacher in Stoneham and an assistant basketball coach at Woburn High School between the time he worked in New Hampshire and his arrest in 2019.

During his appearance in Salem District Court on Wednesday he told Judge Randy Chapman that he has a master's degree.

Essex County prosecutors asked that he be detained without bail until he's picked up by New Hampshire state police, who were expected to do so shortly after the hearing.

"The investigation into child abuse allegations occurring at YDC remains active and ongoing," the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said in a press release announcing the arrests Wednesday. "The aforementioned arrests do not represent the culmination of the investigation but are merely a step forward in this comprehensive and multi-faceted investigation."

Also arrested on Wednesday were: Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Quincy, who was also previously charged in the investigation, and four New Hampshire men, Frank Davis, 79, of Contoocook, Lucien Poulette, 65, of Auburn, James Woodlock, 56, of Manchester, and Bradley Asbury, 66, of Dunbarton. They are expected to be arraigned in a New Hampshire court on Thursday.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

