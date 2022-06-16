Charges filed against driver accused of DUI in fatal collision

Jun. 15—Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers alleged that a Stillwater man — who's under the legal age to consume alcohol — was driving back from parties when he caused a fatal collision that killed a Perry woman in February.

Cody Keeth, 20, was suspected of driving under the influence in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, on Highway 177, half a mile from Glencoe Road.

He was charged on June 10 with first-degree manslaughter DUI or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter going left of center.

Keeth was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry when he allegedly crossed the center lane into the southbound lane, striking a 2010 Ford Mustang driven by Mary Ann Leeper. She was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

According to OHP Trooper Joshua Byrd, Keeth told law enforcement he didn't remember the crash and was having difficulty staying awake.

The probable cause affidavit said Leeper took "evasive steering action to the right" but could not avoid the collision. Keeth struck her on the driver-side front bumper.

"The attending paramedics stated Keeth admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages that evening," Byrd wrote in the affidavit.

A blood sample was conducted on Keeth, showing a blood alcohol level of 0.15. The legal limit for those 21 and over is .008. Troopers recovered a 30-case pack of Busch Light beer in Keeth's vehicle, with only one unopened can remaining, Byrd alleged in the affidavit.

Troopers also received a search warrant to get data from Keeth's phone, which was submitted to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for analysis.

"Contained in the recovered data was various group text messages discussing the locations of parties, arrival time of different individuals, referencing drinking alcoholic beverages, and recorded videos portraying Keeth and others consuming alcoholic beverages," Byrd wrote. "Byrd interviewed the hosts of three parties where Keeth had visited. Each host verified Keeth was present and underage drinking was occurring."

The medical examiner attributed Leeper's death to the collision from blunt force injuries.

On June 14, Keeth entered a not guilty plea, and his bond was set at $50,000 and posted the following day.

Attorney Royce Hobbs is representing him, and Keeth is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 1 on the preliminary hearing docket.