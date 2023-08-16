Charges filed against driver who crashed into water at Monitor-Merrimac bridge

The driver of a car that crashed into the water just before traveling onto the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in Suffolk has been charged with several traffic violations related to the wreck, state police say.

Nicholas Ryan Adams, 35, has been charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control of vehicle, and driving while license is revoked in connection to the Tuesday morning crash, Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release. Anaya said further charges are pending based on the current and ongoing investigation.

Police say Adams was traveling northbound on Interstate 664 when he drifted into the center median and continued driving into the water between the northbound and southbound bridges of the MMMBT. His vehicle was discovered on its roof in the shallow water, just beyond a rocky embankment, by a state trooper passing through the area at about 6 a.m. Adams had apparently fallen asleep, police said.