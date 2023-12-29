Charges filed against driver of van that crashed into YMCA, injuring 4 kids in Foxboro

Charges will be filed against the driver who was behind the wheel of a van that crashed into the YMCA in Foxborough Tuesday, authorities announced Friday.

The 51-year-old Rhode Island driver will be summoned to Wrentham District Court for a criminal charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle after the van crashed into the daycare center at the Hobomock YMCA on Mechanic Street, Foxboro police said.

Four children inside the Child Watch area were taken to a hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, whose name has not been released, will have a clerk magistrate hearing to determine probable cause at a later date. The driver of the van remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

