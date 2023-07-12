Charges filed against driver of vehicle that flipped, claiming the life of 15-year-old

Charges were filed against the Godfather of Reese Rios, the 15-year-old who died in a UTV incident in Grand Isle.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office filed charges of Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle against Shawn Esponge, of Cut Off, in Jefferson Parish Second Parish Court. The case will be presided over by Judge Sharlayne Pervost in the Division A court, and the first court date is July 31 at 9 a.m.

If found guilty, Esponge faces a fine of up to $200, up to ninety days in jail, or both.

The late Reese Rios, 15-year-old Cut Off native, who lost her life when a Utility Terrain Vehicle flipped in Grand Isle July 2, 2022.

On July 2, 2022, Grand Isle Police Department responded to a Utility Terrain Vehicle flipped at the intersection of Caminada Drive and La. 1, about 100 yards from the highway's end. Esponge had been driving the vehicle, and the incident killed Rios and left another 15-year-old girl seriously injured.

Esponge gave a breathalyzer test and showed no signs of alcohol. Video footage was obtained by two nearby cameras and compared with Esponge's statement. The Grand Isle Police submitted their findings to the Jefferson Parish DA's Office for review.

The Jefferson Parish DA's Office declined to comment because it is an open case.

Lesly Rios, Reese's mother, shared a photo but also did not comment.

Reese is remembered within the community for her contagious smile and her outgoing personality. On July 2, the family held a memorial ceremony for her daughter at her daughter's gravesite which was attended by roughly 50 people. She shared photos of the event on her Facebook with a post.

"Reese LIVED big and when she was around you, her presence was known. It’s the same when she’s not around, it’s a hole that no one can fill," she posted on the anniversary. "As of today at 12:12 there are no more new memories of her!!!!!! Thank you Reese for taking so many pictures and videos baby girl, it helps carry me. Please continue to keep our family in your prayers, as the road we are on has no end. Reese will forever be 15 and beautiful!!!"

