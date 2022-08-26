Charges filed against fired Rowan County deputy accused of beating suspect

Criminal charges have been filed against a former Rowan County deputy who was fired last year after allegedly beating a chase suspect.

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 9 that Tyler Luby is facing two counts of simple assault and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The charges stem from an incident that happened last November. Authorities in Rowan County were involved in a chase to pursue Jeffrey Massey, a suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official.

Details about the chase haven’t been shared by the sheriff’s office, but we learned that in January, the SBI started investigating allegations of excessive force by Luby. By Jan. 20, Luby was fired from the sheriff’s office.

Channel 9 filed a successful petition to get body camera footage from the incident, but it hadn’t been released to us as of Friday afternoon.

Luby was hired by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 15, 2020. He had worked there for just over a year and was assigned to the patrol division before his firing.

According to the SBI, Luby turned himself in Friday afternoon at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, he was released from custody on bond a little less than 30 minutes after he was taken into custody.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook declined to comment on the case, citing the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct for pending criminal investigations.

Massey is still in custody in Rowan County.

