Charges filed against former APD officer in man’s 2019 shooting death

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a former Atlanta police officer after a man was shot and killed in 2019.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston confirmed with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Sung Kim faces involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges in the death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison.

Kim and an FBI task force were searching for Atchison after he was accused of armed robbery. They found him at his apartment complex hiding in a closet.

Family members said he had his hands in the air and was attempting to surrender when he was shot in the face. Kim said Atchison made a threatening move with a weapon. Nothing was ever found at the scene, according to investigators.

Atchinson’s family has been calling for charges since his death in 2019. They also sued the city for $20 million.

“All we ask for is fairness and justice. Fairness, truth and justice,” Atchison’s father Jimmy Hill previously told Channel 2.

The Fulton County Public Integrity Unit recommended that the Kim be charged. The Fulton DA’s Office told Channel 2 earlier this year that a decision would be reached by the end of 2022.

