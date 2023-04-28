Charges filed against Harmony Township women after 20 animals found in home

HARMONY TWP. – Two local women are being charged with endangering the welfare of children and neglecting animals after a large number of pets were discovered inside their home Wednesday.

According to court records, the charges were filed against 51-year-old Victoria Parrish and 27-year-old Emily Parrish after officers responded to reports of animals being neglected inside their home along Woodland Road. After officers received a warrant to search the property, they discovered 20 animals and a 5-year-old child had been living in "deplorable conditions" at the home.

Members of the Harmony Township Police Department said the investigation began after the Beaver County Humane Society had received a tip from the Beaver County Office of Aging about a large number of animals potentially being neglected in the home. When the animal control officer arrived at the property, he was invited inside and discovered the home's second floor was filled with feces and garbage.

Throughout this initial search of the property, the animal control officer observed that feces were on many of the mattresses in the home and rooms were filled with large amounts of trash. In the police report, responding officers say they had observed 15 cats and five dogs throughout the property, with "several inches of dog feces on the floor throughout the residence." A strong odor was present throughout the house and officers reported the smell was so strong it could be detected outside the home.

As the officer had a body-worn camera, the footage and images from this walkthrough were shared with the Harmony Township Police Department, who determined the conditions were unlivable and used these observations to obtain a search warrant. After their investigation, officers moved the animals into the care of the Beaver County Humane Society and both Parrish women were taken into custody.

Court records indicate both Emily and Victoria Parrish are facing felony charges for endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor charge for reckless endangerment. The women also each face 40 misdemeanor charges related to their care of the animals at the property, which include 20 counts of animal cruelty and 20 counts of neglect.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Harmony Township women facing charges of child and animal neglect