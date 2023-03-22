Charges filed against Johnstown woman, child following alleged school threat

Mar. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman is accused of child endangerment — and her own child is facing juvenile charges — stemming from an alleged threat made to a Greater Johnstown Elementary School student Monday over a video call.

Reba Bush, 36, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday following an investigation that started a day earlier, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Greater Johnstown school officials said an investigation started after a Johnstown student reported that the woman's child, a cyber school student, made a threat of gun violence over the video-calling app FaceTime. Johnstown police went to the family's home and seized a gun, they said

Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the investigation showed the child had access to the weapon and that it was not stored out of reach.

Neugebauer said the threat was made as a "specific threat against one specific individual" — not the district or the elementary building.

"And at no time in this incident was a weapon taken to any school building or bus, nor were any students, staff or visitors at any Greater Johnstown building or bus in any danger," he added.

But that doesn't mean this wasn't a serious matter, Neugebauer said.

"This is a reminder to people of all ages that any threat against another person will be taken very seriously and investigated by law enforcement," he said. "This is further a reminder that part of gun ownership is the responsibility to secure weapons to prevent children from accessing them."

Neugebauer and Greater Johnstown school officials both credited an elementary school student for alerting faculty about the threat.

Neugebauer said district administrators "immediately notified authorities and cooperated throughout" the Johnstown Police Department's investigation.

Allegations against the youth will be handled at the juvenile court level.

Given that the child accused of making the threat is a minor, Neugebauer said no additional information is being released.

Arcurio issued a letter to the district community Monday, informing families about the threat, the response and actions being taken.

West Hills Regional Police Department provided extra police presence Tuesday at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, Arcurio said.

But she added that "there is no longer a credible threat toward our school as the threat has been removed."

"We are appreciative of our student, teacher, administration, our (school resource officer) and JPD, who swiftly responded to this situation," Arcurio said.