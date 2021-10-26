New charges filed against local contractor previously convicted of construction fraud

Oct. 25—A contractor previously convicted of a slate of construction fraud-related charges in Grand Forks has been charged with a new count of construction fraud and theft.

Nicholas James Morgan-DeRosier, 34, of Fargo, has been issued a court summons to appear in a Grand Forks courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 27. He has been charged with one count of construction fraud and one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

According to court documents, a Grand Forks resident informed local police that a $265 check she had written to Team Lawn and Landscape in November 2018 appeared to have had the date changed and her initials apparently written next to the changed date without her knowledge.

The check was cashed to Team Landscapes, operated by DeRosier, on Nov. 27, 2019, according to police. The check also appeared to be endorsed by DeRosier.

In August, DeRosier pleaded guilty to similar charges of issuing a check without an account and disobeying a judicial order that prohibited him from conducting business in the state of North Dakota. Additional charges of contracting without a license and forgery were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

DeRosier is also currently facing active charges of 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to appear for a final dispositional conference in that case on Dec. 30.

DeRosier is scheduled to make an initial appearance in the construction fraud case on Wednesday, Oct. 27.