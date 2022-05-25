Charges filed against man accused of brutally beating parents in Mount Oliver

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man whom police are searching for after his parents were found brutally beaten in his apartment.

Mount Oliver police were called to the 700 block of Brownsville Road around 9:18 p.m. on May 18. Responding officers found a 63-year-old man and 61-year-old woman with severe facial injuries.

According to police, the couple had traveled from Florida to visit their son, 41-year-old Joshua Roth.

Police said Roth is considered missing as well as the victims’ car, a gold-colored Nissan Infinity Crossover SUV with Florida registration PIRQ02.

Anyone who sees Roth or the vehicle should use caution and contact 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins had ketamine in system, ‘drank heavily’ before death Stolen pickup truck crashes into restaurant in Pittsburgh overlooking city skyline Carbon monoxide blamed for tourists’ deaths at Bahamas resort, reports say VIDEO: Police searching for man after his parents reportedly found brutally beaten in his apartment DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts