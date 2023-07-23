Charges filed against man accused of hitting state police car, almost striking trooper

A man accused of hitting a state police car and almost striking a trooper after doing burnouts on the Fort Pitt Bridge is facing charges.

According to court documents, Jason Stotlemyer, 31, was the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that smashed into a state police vehicle while troopers were responding to reports of around 50 vehicles doing burnouts in the area of the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Police say Stotlemyer hit the passenger side of the vehicle while it was trying to move as two Dodge Chargers began fleeing from the scene. The trooper inside the vehicle stepped out and ordered the driver of the Jeep to stop the vehicle. Stotlemyer, and the passenger inside the vehicle, did not stop and took off toward the city.

Local license plate readers were used to track the Jeep. Court documents say the vehicle was found by South Fayette and Bridgeville Police. They say they observed Stotlemyer backing his car into the driveway at his residence.

Stotlemyer faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, simple assault, accident involving damage and harassment.

