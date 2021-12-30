Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Shooting Parents: Patch PM
Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.
Attempted Murder Charges For Man Who Shot Parents: Police
Police have released new details in the Christmas morning shooting inside a Long Island mansion.
Idle Hour, And Former Dowling Oakdale Campus, Is For Sale Again
The historic mansion has been empty for years, recently boarded up by Islip Town, and is now on the market again for $25 million.
Woman Dies After Crash On Southern State Parkway
Police say the woman was thrown from her car after crashing into the center median.
Also Worth A Look
Family With Local Roots Rocked By Loss: 'My Heart Is Shattered'
Police Release Name Of Woman Who Died In Long Island Van Fire
2 Hospitalized After Car Overturns On Northern Boulevard: Police
[RECIRC]
This article originally appeared on the Kings Park Patch