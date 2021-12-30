Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Shooting Parents: Patch PM

Attempted Murder Charges For Man Who Shot Parents: Police

Police have released new details in the Christmas morning shooting inside a Long Island mansion.

Idle Hour, And Former Dowling Oakdale Campus, Is For Sale Again

The historic mansion has been empty for years, recently boarded up by Islip Town, and is now on the market again for $25 million.

Woman Dies After Crash On Southern State Parkway

Police say the woman was thrown from her car after crashing into the center median.

