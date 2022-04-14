Charges filed against man accused of assault and pulling a gun in Walmart parking lot

Apr. 14—Charges were filed in Payne County District Court on April 1 against the man police alleged pulled a gun on someone in the Walmart parking lot in March.

Ashantz Taevon Dirks, 21, was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, assault and battery and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.

Stillwater Officer William Cluck responded on March 31 to Walmart on Perkins Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call after dispatch advised a fight had just occurred.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the reported victim was bleeding from the mouth and had a swollen eye. In the report, a witness told police four people assaulted the victim, and Dirks pointed a gun at him.

After Dirks drove away with three occupants, a vehicle description was sent out by dispatch, and three Stillwater Officers conducted a felony traffic stop at Sixth Avenue and Jardot Road. Dirks and his three passengers were detained, but the three passengers were let go after further investigation, Stillwater Capt. Royce Stephens previously told the News Press.

Police obtained video footage of the fight recorded by a witness. The video depicted Dirks hitting the victim, and two women with Dirks started hitting and kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low told the News Press warrants have been issued for the two women seen in the video.

Cluck wrote in the affidavit that he interviewed one of the passengers who said Dirks pulled the gun before the "physical fight started." A semi-automatic handgun was located in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Cluck said Dirks admitted hitting the victim during the interview but denied pulling a gun.

"Dirks said that he may have had the gun in his hand, but he was putting it down because he said he doesn't shoot people, he just fights with them," Cluck wrote.

Bond was set at $40,000, and Dirks is currently in the Payne County Jail. He applied for Indigent Defense, and Attorney Sarah Kennedy was appointed. On April 12, Dirks entered into a not guilty plea. He is scheduled to reappear for court on May 2 on the preliminary hearing docket.