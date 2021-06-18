Charges filed against man accused of shooting Dayton woman

Jun. 18—A 32-year-old Dayton man is accused of shooting a woman Tuesday night in Dayton.

Terrance Vonjur Butler is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for five counts of felonious assault and two felony weapons charges in the shooting of a 24-year-old Dayton woman, whose condition was not available.

Police and medics were called around 11 p.m. to the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue on a report of a shooting.

A woman told 911 dispatchers that she was inside her house when she heard gunfire, according to dispatch records.

"I walked outside and saw someone driving by and heard people yelling because someone got shot," she said.

The woman added that she couldn't see a shooting victim, but heard about three or four gunshots in quick succession.

Charges were filed Thursday against Butler. He in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest Wednesday morning by Dayton police at a Harrison Twp. apartment complex, records show.