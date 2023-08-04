Charges filed against man accused of killing ex-wife, stealing 5-year-old son in Oklahoma

Close-up shot of lights on a police cruiser with a blurred background and dim lighting.

Charges have been filed against a man accused of killing his ex-wife at an Oklahoma City home and taking their 5-year-old son, prompting an alert and search last weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home near Southwest 104th Street and May Avenue. There they discovered an injured woman, later identified as 31-year-old Samantha Ainsworth, who died at a hospital later that day.

Police said in a news release that they identified the suspect as Samantha Ainsworth's ex-husband, Chase Ainsworth, 34, and that he had left the scene in a vehicle with their 5-year-old son.

An alert was issued for the child and suspect, and police found the 5-year-old unharmed, and took Chase Ainsworth into custody Saturday evening.

On Thursday, Cleveland County District Attorney's Office announced that Chase Ainsworth has been charged with first-degree murder and child stealing.

Court records show that Samantha Ainsworth had filed several protective orders against Chase Ainsworth after the couple divorced in 2022, and he also faced a stalking charge in violation of a court order.

One of the protective orders was initially filed in February and granted in March 2023.

In lieu of a GoFundMe, family and friends of Samantha Ainsworth have set up a benefit account at BancFirst for the Ainsworth children. Donations can be made at any BancFirst location by asking for the Simon and Anastasia Ainsworth benefit account.

