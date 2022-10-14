Charges filed against man accused of stabbing Dayton officer in the neck

The man accused of stabbing a Dayton Police officer during a mental health call Thursday is now facing charges.

Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, is facing three counts of felonious assault of a peace officer, according to online court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court Friday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail

Crews were called to a house in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street around 2:30 p.m. on a mental health call, Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said Thursday.

When they arrived on scene, officers spoke with Patrick inside the residence and determined that he should be taken to a local hospital, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. As one officer tried to walk Patrick out of the residence, he “swung a concealed knife” at the officer and stabbed him in the neck.

Patrick then attempted to stab two other officers as they tackled him onto a couch. Officers “wrestled” the knife out of his hand and took him into custody, according to the statement of facts.

A Signal 99, otherwise known as a county-wide call for officers in need of assistance, was also issued, according to police and fire radio scanner traffic.

>> PHOTOS: Dayton police officer stabbed, suspect in custody

The injured officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was released later on Thursday.

“The officer was stabbed in the neck and we are fortunate a major artery was not struck,” the department said in the statement. “The officer has been treated and released, and will be off while recuperating from his injuries.”

Patrick remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is set to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Dayton Police are expected to speak on the incident Friday afternoon. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.