Charges filed against man in connection to shooting that injured 2 in Strip District

A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in the Strip District that left two people injured.

According to Pittsburgh police, an arrest warrant was issued for Jaquan Steadman, 24, for his involvement in the shooting.

The shooting happened early in the morning in April 28 in the 2000 block of Penn Avenue. Two males were injured in the gunfire.

Steadman is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm without a license, and persons not to possess a firearm.

He is currently being held on other charges at the Allegheny County Jail.

