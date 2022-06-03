Charges filed against man who prowled homes, shot at officers near Volunteer Park

Charges were filed Wednesday against the man arrested Sunday after prowling homes and shooting at officers in the Volunteer Park area of Capitol Hill in Seattle, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced.

Damon Lee Baker is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Baker currently remains in the King County Jail, with his bail set at $500,000.

According to court documents, Baker was the suspect in several residential burglaries. Officers were called to a burglary at 1604 Federal Avenue East just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers at that scene were told by other officers about two prior incidents in proximity to the current call. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Dodge Charger, dented on the rear left fender, with tinted windows.

When officers spotted the possible car that Baker was using, they followed but did not turn on their sirens or emergency lights. The driver of the car then fired a handgun out of the driver’s side window toward the officers.

“He did this just after 10 p.m., and while the road may not be as crowded as at midday, it was within Seattle when others could still be on the road,” charging documents state. “This was extremely dangerous, not just for the involved officers, but for others out in the area.”

The suspect vehicle drove to the intersection of Malden Avenue East and East Roy Street as officers tried to follow at a safe distance. Officers eventually lost sight of the car mid-block on East Roy Street.

At 11:23 p.m., an officer spotted the car at 1146 15th Avenue East.

The suspect fled on foot behind a residence. Officers waited at that location for a K9 to arrive, and while planning to deploy, other officers chased the suspect on foot and lost sight of him in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue East.

A man matching the suspect’s description was found in an alley behind 1139 18th Avenue East. He later surrendered and was placed under arrest.

The man was identified as Baker. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

Baker is a convicted felon and has previous convictions for second-degree burglary from 1986, a count of taking a motor vehicle without permission in 1994, two counts of third-degree assault in 1995, and a residential burglary in 2003.

A search of Baker’s Dodge Charger on Tuesday turned up one box of 9 mm bullets with 27 bullets, a silver battle ax, a long wooden makeshift knife/sword, papers of dominion and control in Baker’s name, and two silver watches.

No guns were found in the car.

Baker’s arraignment is scheduled for June 15.