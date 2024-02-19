Charges filed against man for shooting at police in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with allegedly shooting at St. Louis County police officers in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood last week.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting occurred on the afternoon of February 13 over two city blocks.

County officers had tracked a vehicle suspected in a homicide investigation to the 4500 block of Virginia Avenue. Police observed a man walk toward the vehicle and get in the driver’s seat.

As officers attempted to exit their police vehicle, the man in the suspect vehicle took out a handgun and fired at the officers. Police returned fire and the shooter ran across Virginia Avenue, through a gangway, and into an alley behind the 4500 block.

A county officer chased after the man but hid behind a dumpster when the armed man began shooting again. The suspect ran to the 4400 block of Alaska Avenue and positioned himself on a porch. The suspect fired on yet another county police officer.

Several other officers arrived at the scene a short time later and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was wounded but none of the officers were injured.

On February 16, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Dylan Farmer with five counts of first-degree assault and five counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.

