Charges filed against man who shot at police

Jan. 25—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office filed charges Monday against an Oroville man who was allegedly involved in a shooting with police on Jan. 16.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a CHP officer assigned to the Oroville area attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation in Butte County. The CHP said the driver, 44-year-old Aaron Tobias Quinn of Oroville, failed to pull over and as a result a pursuit occurred. The chase continued on several county roads in Butte and Yuba counties, the Appeal previously reported.

Last week, the CHP said Quinn allegedly opened fire on the officer once the pursuit ended on La Porte Road in Yuba County. The CHP officer then returned fire and Quinn was seriously injured, the Appeal previously reported. Quinn was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

On Monday, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry filed a criminal complaint in Yuba County Superior Court against Quinn and his alleged actions during the Jan. 16 incident.

Quinn is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, recklessly evading a peace officer, and transportation of methamphetamine,

"The complaint contains additional allegations that Quinn personally discharged a firearm while committing the attempted murder, that he was out of custody on bail or released on his own recognizance on a pending felony case in Butte County when he committed the offenses, and that he has two prior strike offenses that would qualify him for sentencing under the three strikes law," Curry said in a statement. "Quinn, who is presumed innocent, is facing a maximum penalty of Life. An arraignment date has not been scheduled because Quinn remains hospitalized with injuries he received during the incident."