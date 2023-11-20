Charges filed against man who shot, injured Oconee County deputy

A man was charged over the weekend for his involvement in a shootout that left an Oconee County Sheriff's deputy injured.

Gregory Wayne Maxwell, 50, faces five counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a Friday evening email from Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Maxwell engaged in a shootout with deputies after fleeing a traffic stop that left Oconee County Sheriff's deputy, Corporal Lucas Watts, injured, according to a release from the sheriff's office Thursday. Watts was in stable condition Friday following the incident. A spokesperson for the OCSO said Monday morning that further updates on Watts' condition would come from the family.

Oconee County Sheriff's deputy, Corporal Lucas Watts, was injured in a shooting Nov. 16.

As of Monday morning, Flood said that Maxwell is in custody at the hospital due to sustaining injuries from "at least one gunshot wound" from law enforcement. He will be arraigned by an Oconee County Magistrate judge and formally charged following a potential discharge from the hospital.

The pursuit that led to the shooting started around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday when Maxwell drove away after initially pulling over for a traffic stop, Flood said.

"Deputies were conducting a traffic stop earlier this afternoon on S. Highway 11 at Mt. Pleasant Rd on a white Chevrolet Silverado. During the course of the traffic stop, (Maxwell) sped away from the scene and led deputies on a pursuit," according to the release sent by OCSO late Thursday afternoon.

Maxwell made his way down to the area of Black Bass Road at Shelor Ferry Road where shots were fired, and Corp. Watts was hit. Maxwell drove away and was later located on Black Bass Road where he was shot by deputies.

Flood said Maxwell exited his vehicle and was shot at Black Bass Road and Catfish Hill Road.

Maxwell used a rifle in the shootout, according to the arrest warrants.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office was asked to investigate the incident, rather than the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which often investigates shooting incidents involving local law enforcement, due to a "familial conflict."

Flood and a spokesperson for SLED could not comment further on what the familial conflict was.

A candlelight vigil was held for Watts Sunday evening in Seneca at the Shaver Recreation Complex on 698 W.S. 4th Street.

Watts joined the Oconee County Sheriff's Office in 2020 and was previously with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for two-and-a-half years. Watts currently works with the Pro-Active Community Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) team and the Marine Unit with Oconee County.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw provided a shared link for a recovery fund through Serve and Connect, a nonprofit in Columbia focused on building sustainable police-community relationships, to support Watts and his family.

Watts and his wife welcomed their first child in September of this year, the fund description states.

“We ask for continued prayers for Lucas and his family in the days and weeks ahead. If you are able to contribute to the Serve and Connect fund to help his family, I know they would be thankful for any support,” Sheriff Crenshaw said in the release on Friday.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Man charged following shootout that injured Oconee County deputy