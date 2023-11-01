Charges filed against Pa. trooper accused of domestic violence in Derry Township are subject of probe

Oct. 31—State police are reviewing why a domestic violence allegation against a state trooper based in Greensburg initially resulted in a summary harassment charge.

The harassment citation was not the charge recommended by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office based on its review of the case which was investigated by state police.

The citation against Nicholas E. Hood, 31, of Derry Township, was withdrawn Monday after the Trib raised questions about it to state police and the district attorney. Hood had been scheduled for a summary trial Nov. 8.

State police Lt. Adam Reed said the citation was withdrawn while the agency looks into the matter and a meeting is planned with the district attorney's office to discuss the situation and "file the appropriate charge(s) at that time."

"The evidence and steps taken during the original investigation are being reviewed and re-evaluated by the department at this time," Reed said.

Hood was cited Sept. 17 by state police, according to court records. The citation states that Hood is accused of pushing a woman several times, throwing her and placing "his hand on her person to stop her from yelling" during an Aug. 26 incident in the township.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement that the assistant district attorney who handles domestic violence allegations reviewed the case.

"The charges filed were not the recommendations provided by this office," Ziccarelli said.

Through a spokesperson, Ziccarelli would not specify what charges were recommended to be filed against Hood.

Hospital records obtained by the Tribune-Review showed the woman was diagnosed with a cervical strain and rib pain. Photographs obtained by TribLIVE show red marks on the back of her neck and bruises on her neck and elsewhere.

The woman initially was cited for harassment in the same incident, according to court records. Ziccarelli said her office directed that citation be withdrawn.

"Barring false reporting or extenuating circumstances, it is our office's position that we do not customarily charge a victim who has the courage to come forward to report a domestic violence incident and allegation," she said.

Hood enlisted with the state police in 2015, officials said. His attorney did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .