Charges filed against Riverside sheriff's deputy accused of smuggling fentanyl

Prosecutors filed two felony charges Monday against the Riverside County sheriff's deputy accused of having more than 100 pounds of fentanyl in his vehicle. The sheriff's department has alleged the deputy, Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, was working for a major drug-trafficking organization.

Oceguera-Rocha, 25, was charged with one felony count each of possessing fentanyl for sale and transporting narcotics. He's also accused of being armed with loaded firearm during a drug offense, which could get him a longer sentence if convicted.

He resigned after being pulled over and arrested Sept. 17.

Last week the sheriff's department said in a news release that it had been investigating a drug trafficking organization when it identified one of its own employees, Oceguera-Rocha, as playing a central role in transporting narcotics in the county.

The department added that it does not believe the deputy was dealing drugs while on duty or in the jails, where he worked in transportation.

Notably, the charges filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Monday did not specify the amount of fentanyl Oceguera-Rocha is said to have been transporting. His arrest charges noted last week that he had been in possession of more than 44 pounds, and the sheriff's department reported it was 104 pounds of packaged pills.

He is due in court Monday afternoon and was most recently incarcerated at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

