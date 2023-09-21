New charges filed against Roxbury man accused of ‘tragic’ shooting death of 12-year-old brother

Police announced they’ve arrested and filed new charges against a Roxbury man accused of shooting and killing his 12-year-old brother in July.

22-year-old Walter Hendrick was wanted on warrants for manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and witness intimidation for the death of his brother, Savion Ellis.

Boston Police say Hendrick was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. in the area of 1165 Blue Hill Avenue.

On July 13, officers responding to a reported shooting at 35 Fessenden Street just after 2 p.m. found the 12-year-old Ellis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

“As you can tell, this is a tragic situation. Mr. Hendrick’s just lost his younger brother,” Hendrick’s attorney told court officials in July. “He’s supported here by his family who is sitting in the front row...They want him home. This is something that’s going to take time to process for Mr. Hendrick’s as well.”

Prosecutors said at the time there was also another sibling under the age of 21 present when the gun went off.

Hendricks will be arraigned on these new charges Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

