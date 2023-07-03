Charges filed against Seymour driver who hit Amish buggy in crash that killed baby

An Amish buggy was hit from behind June 6 in Webster County. The wreck killed a baby, who was ejected from the buggy, and injured the parents.

A Webster County driver who hit an Amish buggy, resulting in the death of a baby boy and sending his parents to the hospital, has been charged.

Julia Young, 38, of Seymour, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and failure to maintain financial responsibility on a motor vehicle.

If convicted on the most serious charge, Young faces up to seven years in jail.

Young, who was not injured in the crash, was driving a 1999 Mercedes south on Highway C, two miles north of Seymour, when she attempted to pass an Amish buggy from behind.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Young's vehicle hit the buggy from behind shortly after 5 p.m. on June 6.

The infant, who was not named in the report, was ejected from the vehicle along with his mother, Barbara Schwartz, 24, of Seymour.

Sammy and Barbara Schwartz suffered moderate injuries in the wreck and were transported to CoxSouth hospital along with the baby, who later died in the emergency room.

A warrant was issued late last week and Young was arrested and posted a $5,000 bond.

Young is scheduled to make her first court appearance before Judge Justin Michael Evans at 10 a.m. July 18.

