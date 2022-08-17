New charges filed against siblings in 2021 murder of Bluffton High School football player

Two of the four people accused in the March 2021 shooting death of a Bluffton teen were indicted Monday on felony assault charges.

Jayden Void, 20, of Bluffton, was charged with assault and battery by mob first-, second- and third-degree in the murder of 18-year-old Dwon “D.J.” Fields, court records show.

Shayniah Void, 20, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, was charged with second- and third-degree assault and battery by mob.

In 2021, the siblings faced charges of accessory after the fact to murder after Bluffton Police officers accused them of directing two shooters — 20-year-old Ty Leic Chaneyfield, of Ridgeland, and Jimmie Green, 21, of Hardeeville — to Fields’ car, where he was driving two passengers, on Bluffton and Hampton parkways in a case of mistaken identity.

Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones with the 14th Circuit in a 2021 hearing to reconsider bond for the siblings shortly after the murder alluded to a dispute between Green and a Bluffton High School student. That student, who was not named, was not in the car.

Both Chaneyfield and Green were charged with two counts of attempted murder, murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. The Voids’ accessory to murder charges were eventually dropped.

Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. was a defensive lineman for Bluffton High School’s varsity football team. He’s pictured here at the team’s Senior Night.

This week, the Voids were “directly indicted on a different charge that we felt was more appropriate,” said Jeff Kidd, a spokesperson for the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Kidd declined to comment further on the charges when reached by phone Wednesday.

In South Carolina, assault and battery by mob is defined as an act of violence inflicted on a person by a mob, two or more people who planned the violence, that results in the death of that person. If convicted, the penalty for such a charge, according to the S.C. Code of Laws, is a minimum of 30 years in prison.

The Bluffton Police Department is still looking for a third shooter in connection to the murder, according to Lt. Christian Gonzales. That person was described as an unidentified Black man with the nickname “Shy,” according to previous reporting by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Fields, who played football at Bluffton High School, was described as being a “gentle giant,” who, through his charisma and kindness, “exemplified greatness in our community,” according to previous stories.

Photos of senior Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. were placed on a bench during a public vigil on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bluffton High School.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Fazekas with the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4560.

