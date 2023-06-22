Charges filed against son of former St. Paul state representative in crash that killed 5

A 27-year-old is charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office filed the charges against Derrick John Thompson Thursday. Thompson is the son of former Minnesota Rep. John Thompson, who represented St. Paul’s East Side.

Charges say Thompson sped through a red light at Lake Street and Second Avenue Friday night and struck a car with five young women inside who were returning from preparing for a friend’s wedding. Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20, of St. Louis Park; Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17, of Bloomington; Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center; Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis; and Siham Adan Odhowa, 19, of Minneapolis, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a Thursday statement that her office will seek a separate sentence for each victim if Thompson is convicted.

Law enforcement found a handgun with an extended magazine the vehicle that Thompson was driving, along with a large quantity of fentanyl, the complaint says.

“The deaths of these five young women is devastating for their loved ones and has shaken our community,” Moriarty said. “… I firmly believe in the potential for redemption and second chances, but Mr. Thompson has repeatedly engaged in extraordinarily dangerous criminal driving conduct related to apparent large-scale drug dealing. He has caused immeasurable pain and suffering in multiple states and we will seek a significant sentence that appropriately reflects the devastation he has caused and ensures a lengthy period of incapacitation.”

Additional evidence is still being processed, including Thompson’s blood toxicology.

Five of the counts against Thompson are for operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and causing death, and five are for causing a collision and leaving the scene.

Just before the crash, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 35W North near 46th Street in Minneapolis clocked a Cadillac Escalade traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone before exiting the highway, according to a State Patrol search warrant application. Thompson had rented the Cadillac shortly before the collision. Police have said the crash happened before the trooper could attempt to pull the driver over.

Thompson ran from the area and, after he was found by police, was taken into custody and to the hospital. He was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Monday, where he remains.

Law enforcement suspected Thompson “was under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” according to the search warrant application. A bag with a green leafy substance, suspected to be marijuana, was seen by law enforcement on the Cadillac’s front passenger floor board, the application said.

Thompson was convicted in California in a 2018 crash. In that case, he fled from officers in a vehicle and struck a tourist. She was in a coma for several weeks. Police said they found 17.6 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle and more than $20,000 in cash.

