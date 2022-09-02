Charges filed against student suspected of bringing BB gun to Gilbert school

Gilbert police filed charges against a student from Mesquite Junior High School.

Charges were filed against a student from Mesquite Junior High School, who Gilbert police said brought a BB gun to school on Monday.

Police started an investigation after it was found that the student had brought the BB gun to campus, according to Brenda Carrasco, a spokesperson for Gilbert police. It is unclear who or how the school found out that the student had brought the gun.

Charges of disorderly conduct were filed against the student and submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review, Carrasco said in an email.

Similar incidents have happened in Arizona this year.

Earlier this week, a 7-year-old boy was found with two guns and ammunition in his backpack at a Cochise County school, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The parents of the student were contacted, and a "juvenile referral" was completed for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 25, a gun was confiscated from a fourth grade student attending Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek, according to Queen Creek police.

In March, a 15-year-old teenager was arrested after he brought a gun to Verrado High School, according to Buckeye police. The gun was confiscated by officials.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gilbert police suspect student brought BB gun to campus; charges filed