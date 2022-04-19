New charges filed against suspect in fatal home invasion

Apr. 19—New charges have been filed against Shannon Gilday — the man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion.

Gilday, 23, received additional charges on Saturday for strangulation and assault on a corrections officer, according court records.

According to court documents, Gilday allegedly placed his forearm on the neck of a deputy jailer which caused him to have trouble breathing. A not guilty plea was entered for Gilday on the new charges and he's due back in court on April 27.

Gilday was originally arrested in February after allegedly breaking into a multimillion-dollar Madison County home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan and shooting Jordan Morgan while she was asleep, according to court records and statements from Morgan. He was indicted last week on charges of capital murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal mischief.