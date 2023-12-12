New charges filed against two county inmates

Dec. 12—CUMBERLAND — Two inmates being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center were charged with new criminal offenses Friday, including receiving controlled dangerous substances while being held in the lockup, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Tanaz Antwon Taylor, 19, of Baltimore, was served an arrest warrant that also charged him with possession of contraband in a place of confinement when he was served the court papers, police said.

Keyari E. Boykin, 18, Cumberland, was charged with three counts of possessing and receiving contraband in a place of confinement when he was served an arrest warrant Friday by the sheriff's office.

Taylor was ordered released on his personal recognizance on the newly filed charges. However, he continues to be held in custody without bond on previously filed charges, police said.

Boykin remains jailed without bond on numerous charges, including felony assault and weapon offenses, according to detention center records.