Charges filed against two in Fort Worth shooting that sent 21-year-old to hospital

Police have made arrests in an April 4 shooting that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a Tuesday release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The shooting in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard in east Fort Worth happened just after 2 p.m. April 4.

The suspects were in custody that same day, Police Chief Neil Noakes said at a news conference April 4 about the Fort Worth Safe strategy to address violent crime. Noakes said the department had a team in the area who heard the shots fired and responded quickly.

An officer working in the police department’s Real Time Crime Center tracked the suspects’ car on city cameras and directed officers to its location.

Eric Lewis Moore, 22, and Trenton Williams, 21, were arrested at a nearby car wash and police found a gun at that location, according to the news release. Police said Williams was vacuuming shell casings from the inside of his vehicle when police arrived at the car wash.

They were charged Tuesday with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, according to the release. Moore has also been charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said in the release the response by officers from the Fort Worth police gang unit, Directed Response Unit officers and narcotics officers was a part of the Fort Worth Safe initiative.