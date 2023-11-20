Charges filed against West Virginia man for dog abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport

Police have filed charges against a man who allegedly abandoned a dog at the Pittsburgh International Airport last week.

The Allegheny County Police Department said it filed charges against David Mittelberger Sr., 68, of Windsor Heights, West Virginia.

#Update: County Police have filed charges against a 68-year-old West Virginia man after a dog was found abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport Thursday afternoon.



Police say these charges come from tips that helped them identify the man in airport surveillance photos as Mittelberger.

Police think Mittelberger was traveling to California, but haven’t been able to contact him. Still, they’ve filed charges against him for abandonment of animals, neglect of animals and cruelty to animals.

The abandoned dog, whose name is Mikey, is still with Animal Friends. Police say Mikey has an infection in his mouth and needs significant dental care. Officials are working to secure a court order so Mikey can get the care he needs.

Although police appreciate the questions and concern for the dog, they say Mikey isn’t up for adoption at this time.

