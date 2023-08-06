Charges filed against woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest in North Braddock

A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest is facing charges.

The incident occurred at an apartment building on 6th Street in North Braddock at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The violence began after an argument between a couple.

Court documents say Marquita Rivers, 43, stabbed her boyfriend at the end of the arguments. Police say Rivers’ boyfriend went to a friend’s apartment unit after the fight and ended up smoking crack cocaine. He then went back to his Rivers’ apartment to gather his belongings and leave.

The victim told police Rivers picked up a fishing knife and began swinging it after he told her he was leaving. She cut him in the hand, but the victim was able to get the knife off of her. Rivers allegedly told the man that she had stabbed her previous boyfriend too. The victim told her he would be pressing charges after he took a nap.

When the man woke up from his nap he woke up to Rivers on top of him. She then stabbed him in the chest.

Police say Rivers had also smoked crack cocaine at this point. The boyfriend told them she told him she liked him bleeding and kept saying “If I can’t have you, no one can.”

The boyfriend was able to get the knife off of Rivers and then ran out of the room and threw it before going to another apartment and asking for help.

When emergency crews arrived they took the man to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Rivers was taken to a hospital for a cut on her hand but police said they had to sedate her because she was being combative.

Rivers faces charges of attempted homicide.

