Charges filed against woman who fired gun in Grand Forks last week

Nov. 22—GRAND FORKS — A woman has been charged after an incident involving a gun earlier this month. after firing a gun in Grand Forks.

Jessica Fairley, 27, is charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 to 137 Columbia Ct. following a report of shots fired.

The caller reported a woman outside his residence firing a gun. Fairley was found and taken into custody. A handgun was also located at the scene.

The home had visible damage, but no one was injured.

The case is open and active, according to Lt. Andrew Stein.