A Healdton man was arrested this week and booked into the Carter County Detention Center on multiple charges, including burglary, pointing a firearm, obstructing and investigation, larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trespassing and public intoxication.

District court records indicate that 27-year-old Coulton Merritt was charged in the matter with one felony count of second degree burglary. According to the information filed by the District Attorney's office, Merritt allegedly broke into a storage shed in January of 2022. Records further allege that Merritt intended to steal property of some value from the Healdton location.

As Merritt has a former conviction from a 2018 case for first degree burglary, bond in this matter was set at $20,000.

If convicted, Merritt could face imprisonment for up to seven

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Charges filed in alleged burglary case from January