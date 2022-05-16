Charges filed in April homicide in Bedford County

May 16—BEDFORD, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police report that a suspect is in custody for a homicide that happened on April 26 in Bedford County.

Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, was arrested on Friday and faces 11 charges, stemming from an incident along Louk Lane in Cumberland Valley Township.

There are three top charges — first-degree murder, third-degree murder and criminal homicide — and two other felonies of aggravated assault with an attempt to cause or causes bodily injury with a dangerous weapon.

PSP, for now, has identified a "known victim," but not provided any identification.

Bail was denied by Magisterial District Judge Kevin Diehl, of Bedford.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 25.

The state police, along with the Bedford County district attorney's and coroner's offices, are investigating.