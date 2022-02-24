Charges filed in arson case; Mission of Hope seeks donations

Feb. 23—After Stillwater officers and firefighters responded to Mission of Hope for a structure fire on Feb. 4, investigators determined that the fire was started on purpose, and one person was arrested and charged.

Trevor Chapman was arrested after police alleged multiple witnesses at MOH identified him as the person who started the fire.

SPD Officer Caleb Cassidy wrote in the probable cause affidavit that two people on-scene told him Chapman barricaded himself in one of the rooms, started the fire, and broke out a window to escape.

"Another woman came up to me and said she was walking by on the sidewalk when 'that man' jumped through the window, almost knocking her over," he wrote in the affidavit.

Cassidy said Chapman's face was blackened with smoke, his hands were wet, and he appeared agitated. He also alleged Chapman admitted to setting the fire claiming the "place is full of the cartel."

Chapman is scheduled to be on the preliminary hearing docket on March 7.

Jana Nelson, the MOH Executive Director, said substantial and costly damage was done to the room where the fire originated.

"The fire was in a private transitional housing unit at the shelter. There was damage to the room," she said. "It has costs us about $3,000 to get the room cleaned, painted, and a big hole in the wall fixed."

Nelson said there was damage to the property inside the bedroom, which included a set of bunk beds, a queen-sized bed, bedding, a dresser and a futon.

"We also have to have the ducts cleaned on the Northside of (the) building because of fire. Two of the units can't be occupied until everything is fixed and replaced," she said.

How to help

Nelson said the Stillwater Church of Christ offered to replace the damaged dresser, and she doesn't plan to replace the bunk beds but does have to replace everything else.

She said If anyone wants to make donations, the Mission of Hope has Paypal set up on our website at www.StillwaterMOH.org.

"We are very thankful that our client used the fire extinguisher when he did, and the staff member had everyone get out of the building quickly and safe," Nelson said. "We are also very grateful for the Stillwater Fire Department and the Stillwater Police Department for their quick response to this call."