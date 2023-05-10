Charges filed in August 2022 shooting death of teenage boy in Oak Harbor

The Island County Prosecutor filed charges Monday against a man in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Oak Harbor in August 2022.

Eric K. Keo of Oak Harbor is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, intimidating a witness, and tampering with physical evidence, all linked to the death of 15-year-old Ericolis Kelley, Jr. of Freeland.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on August 22, 2022, a 22-year-old Oak Harbor man was driving erratically through the city in a black Ford Mustang with the passenger side door open. The man flagged down an ambulance and medics found that the passenger, Kelley, had been shot in the abdomen.

Kelley’s injuries were so bad that he could not be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Through their investigation, police narrowed the list of suspects to three people who were at the home where the shooting happened. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and interviewed friends of the three suspects and of the victim, but eyewitnesses to the shooting refused to participate, the prosecutor’s office said.

Police referred their investigation to the prosecutor’s office in February.

Keo, as well as the driver and another minor identified in court documents, were all suspected of being present when Kelley was shot, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks was prosecuting the driver and Keo on unrelated charges when he obtained the driver’s cooperation in this case as part of a plea agreement. According to the prosecutor’s office, the man “said that he needed to disclose what he knew, and that he has been replaying the incident in his mind.”

Keo’s bail of $500,000 was upheld at a hearing Tuesday.