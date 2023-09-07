Charges filed in August murder of MSU student in Howell

HOWELL — Charges have been filed against a suspect in the killing of Michigan State University student Oghenevwede (Wede) Okagbare on Aug. 11.

Reese Hammie, 22, was arraigned Aug. 11 on charges of first degree home invasion and domestic violence for a separate incident that occurred Aug. 1, according to court records. He wasn't charged with murder at that time.

Hammie was later charged with one count of open murder and one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering on Sept. 6. Both are felonies.

Hammie also faces four counts of domestic violence charges for a separate offense that occurred May 4.

Currently, no hearings are scheduled for the murder charge. For the home invasion and domestic violence charges that occurred Aug. 1, Hammie is scheduled for an examination Sept. 25. He's scheduled to go in front of a jury for the domestic violence charges from May on Sept. 29.

