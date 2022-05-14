Charges filed in Bedford County homicide

May 14—Pennsylvania State Police report that a suspect is in custody for a homicide that happened in Bedford County on Friday.

Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, faces 11 charges, stemming from an incident along Louks Lane in Cumberland Valley Township. There are three top charges — first-degree murder, third-degree murder and criminal homicide — and two other felonies of aggravated assault with an attempt to cause or causes bodily injury with a dangerous weapon.

PSP, for now, has identified a "known victim," but not provided any identification.

Bail was denied by Magisterial District Judge Kevin Diehl.

The state police, along with the Bedford County district attorney's and coroner's offices, are investigating.

