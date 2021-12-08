Charges filed after bicyclist hit by car near Española

Dec. 8—A driver accused of striking a bicyclist and fleeing the scene Saturday morning on the East Frontage Road of U.S. 84/285 south of Española faces charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily harm.

Cyclist Angela Sanchez was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment after suffering fractures to her leg, rib and back, according to a statement of probable cause filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The suspect, Gregory Romero, 44, of Cuyamungue, was arrested Monday by Santa Fe County sheriff's Deputy John Maylone on an unrelated charge of driving with a revoked license, the statement said. Counts tied to the crash were filed against him later.

Sanchez was struck from the rear while riding on the frontage road near La Puebla Road and was unable to identify the vehicle, Maylone wrote in the charging document.

But a witness, Analisa Martinez, said she had seen a silver Honda Accord speed off and followed it, and she was able to partially record its license plate number. She also noticed the Honda's bumper was hanging loose, she told Maylone, his statement said.

Maylone found the Honda parked outside a home in Cuyamungue and spoke with Romero, who appeared intoxicated, the statement said. Romero told the deputy a friend had been driving his vehicle because his license had been revoked. He also said he didn't remember anything about a crash.

On Monday, Maylone wrote, he saw Romero driving with a revoked license and arrested him.