Charges filed in case of missing United band booster money

Mar. 15—ARMAGH, Pa. — The former treasurer of United School District's music booster club now faces multiple felony charges following a Pennsylvania State Police investigation into allegations that funds went missing from the organization's account.

Lara Lee Brown, 55, of New Florence, is accused of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property.

She allegedly took more than $50,000 from the boosters.

District Judge Robert Bell Sr. remanded Brown to Indiana County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

Students raised the money to pay for a high school band trip to Universal Studios Florida and Walt Disney World.

PSP Troop A, Indiana, received a report of the missing funds in December.

"Through investigation, Brown was determined to have written checks to herself, made ATM withdrawals and purchased items from various businesses, none of which were documented or had a purpose to serve the United Music Boosters Club or students of United School District," a PSP press release said. "It was also learned that Brown had changed the United Music Boosters Club address for statements and correspondence to her home address."

Brown served as treasurer from approximately July 2019 to Dec. 28, according to the PSP. The alleged crimes occurred from Aug. 20, 2019, to Dec. 21.

United originally canceled the trip when the money turned up missing. Soon thereafter, the band accepted an invitation to join Penns Manor Area School District's upcoming band trip to Florida. United students have been doing additional fundraising since the money was allegedly stolen.

Charles Koren, United's acting superintendent, said it would be "premature" for him to comment on the charges.

"We haven't seen them," Koren said. "There will be a meeting in the upcoming days with a representative from the (Indiana County District Attorney's) Office to understand them better."

Story continues

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi complimented the PSP for going through the "tedious investigative process" into the alleged financial fraud.

"It starts with a great deal of investigation into banking records, financial records," Manzi said. "Then when money is spent — whether it be on Amazon or other online shopping — we have to go through a process to get those records. You start with one set of records and the investigation grows to determine where all the money went to, what it went for, sitting down with folks to determine what were expenditures that were appropriate for the booster club and which were not."

Brown has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 22.