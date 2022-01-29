Charges filed in connection with Frederick cafe burglary

Jan. 29—Charges have been filed in connection with Tuesday's burglary of Juliet's Italian Market & Café in downtown Frederick, city police announced Friday afternoon.

Jason Michael Taylor, 37, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary and destruction of property, according to a release from Frederick Police Department.

The charges come after reports of an individual throwing a rock through the window of the East Church Street business before it opened Tuesday morning, and getting away with a small amount of cash.

The restaurant, which remained closed for the rest of the day on Tuesday, reopened Wednesday.

According to police, officers identified Taylor as a suspect through the course of investigation and first made contact with him on Wednesday. Officers then issued a criminal summons for Taylor Friday morning.

Court records related to the incident, which would contain information like Taylor's next court dates in the case, were not available online by 4 p.m. on Friday.

— Patrick Kernan

