Charges filed in connection with Mahanoy pursuit

Jul. 21—MAHANOY CITY — Mahanoy City police filed a slew of charges against a Minersville man resulting from a 12-mile chase that began around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Patrolman Thomas Rentschler charged Larome Harrison Wonsock, 34, of 400 Pine Hill St., Apt. B, with one felony count each of possession of a firearm prohibited and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; two felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited; three felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license; three misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime; one misdemeanor count each of making repairs to or selling offensive weapons, fraudulent, altered, forged or counterfeit title, registration or insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude police; four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; and summary offenses of driving while suspended DUI related, reckless driving, careless driving, displaying a plate card on an improper vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection, driving without insurance, turning movements and required signals, duties at a stop sign and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Wonsock was taken into custody after the incident and committed to Schuylkill County Prison on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the county district attorney's office.

The latest charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Thomas H. Xavios, Frackville, who Wonsock will have to appear before at a later date.

Rentschler said the incident began when he and other departments were called to assist Saint Clair police who were in pursuit of a vehicle on the Burma Road traveling toward the Frackville-Morea Highway.

Saint Clair police ended the pursuit but Rentschler saw the vehicle and attempted to pull it over but the driver, Wonsock would not pull over and fled.

After about a 12-mile pursuit, mostly through Ryan Township, the man's vehicle was brought to a controlled stop by police from Mahanoy City and Walker Township, Rentschler said.

After the vehicle was stopped, Rentschler said, Wonsock tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

While in custody, Rentschler said, Wonsock gave permission to have his vehicle searched, which uncovered a loaded Ruger .380-caliber handgun on the console along with a bag of a crystal rock like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, cellphones, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

In the glove compartment, Rentschler said, police found three bags of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, clear plastic baggies, a grinder and other items related to the sale of illegal narcotics.

In a backpack in the trunk, police found quantities of marijuana, fentanyl and LSD along with syringes and other drug related items, a box of .380-caliber ammunition, a box of 9 mm ammunition and a stick of an explosive device, Rentschler said.

On the rear seat of the vehicle, Rentschler said, officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, a loaded Taurus .380-caliber handgun and a Crossman air rifle along with various types of ammunition.

Rentschler said Wonsock is expected to be arraigned on the latest charges in the future.