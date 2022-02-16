Charges filed in connection with murder of Bond County woman

Charges were filed Monday in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old woman in Greenville over the weekend.

Demarcus C. Gurlly, 28, of Greenville, was charged by the Bond County State’s Attorney with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of the women whose identity authorities have not yet released.

Gurlly is being held on $1 million bond.

According to Illinois State Police, investigators were dispatched to the 600 block of E. South Street in Greenville at about 7:24 p.m. on Feb. 10 on the report of a shooting. The woman was found dead at the scene.

Law enforcement learned earlier that a red Dodge Challenger fled the scene of a separate shooting on Vine Street, just one block south of where the homicide occurred. Shortly after 9 p.m., a car matching the description was spotted in Wood River and, after a pursuit, overturned in Eagle Park, just off Illinois 203.

Kiodre L. Fitzgerald, a 25-year-old man from Greenville and Quincy L. Mcelmurry, 23, of Anna, were transported to an area hospital, where Fitzgerald later died, police said.

At the same time, a 33-year-old man, who also was believed to have been in the area when the fatal shooting occurred, entered a home in the 500 block of East Main Street in Greenville. He was detained by police on at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 and released after questioning by police, according to state police.

Gurlly was arrested later that day. It’s unclear if any of the three incidents are related.

Anyone with information regarding the events surrounding these incidents are asked to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). This is an open and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Illinois State Police with the assistance of the Greenville Police Department.

No further information is available at this time.