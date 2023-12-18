Charges filed in connection with shooting of woman in Belleville street

A Belleville man has been charged after police say he shot a woman in the street on Friday.

Rashad C. Lozan, 21, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm causing injury, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building in connection to the alleged shooting. A pretrial detention hearing was scheduled Monday.

The woman was treated at the scene and, later, at an area hospital for non-life threatening wounds, according to a release from Belleville police.

According to the release, officers responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at Gatewood Court. At the scene, they treated the female victim for her wounds and took Lozan into custody.

Lozan already is facing two counts of domestic battery and robbery charges, all in Cahokia Heights, from earlier this year and a 2022 burglary charge.