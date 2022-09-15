New charges filed in deadly crash during police chase in Wilkinsburg

On Wednesday, new charges were filed by the Allegheny County police against Jack Sherwood. Sherwood is accused of hitting and killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez during a police chase last month.

In late August, Monroeville police tried to stop a car driven by Sherwood after flagging him for having active arrest warrants for multiple felonies.

Instead of stopping, police say Sherwood sped away, eventually hitting and killing Hernandez who was riding his mini motor bike at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Graham Blvd. in Wilkinsburg.

Evelyn Hernandez tells Channel 11 her nephew was coming home from work.

“We are totally heartbroken. It’s hard to move forward,” said Hernandez. “He just hit him and just left him there. We just can’t believe how tragic this is.”

Court papers reveal that the car driven by Sherwood during the chase topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Evelyn Hernandez believes police also played a part in her nephew’s death.

“He is someone who is known to flee, so they knew he would run and they chased him from borough to borough. This is coming from Monroeville, through Churchill and ended up all the way in Wilkinsburg. It wasn’t necessary when a few minutes later they went straight to his mother’s house and got him,” said Hernandez.

Now, Sherwood faces 30 charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and failure to stop and render aid.

Mugshot of Jack Lamont Sherwood

“He should get 100 years for killing so unnecessarily,” said Hernandez. “There is no justice in this. We can’t get him back.”

Evelyn Hernandez is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the police pursuit or crash to come forward.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for Luis’ kids. To donate, click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/luis-hernandez-lou

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County councilmember banned from Airbnb for life due to ‘criminal records match’ Owner of Ross Township tree-trimming business ordered to clean up after complaints Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Turtle Creek VIDEO: Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering teen employee money for sex appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts