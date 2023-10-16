Charges filed in death of Chyna Long, Milwaukee's fourth Black transgender woman killed since 2022

The man who police say shot and killed Chyna Long earlier this month did so before hurrying off to work soon after and tried to use his job as an alibi, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

Antonio S. Currin, 29, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On Sunday, his cash bail was set at $150,000.

Long, 30, is the fourth identified Black transgender woman to die by homicide in Milwaukee since June 2022, a series of violence that has shaken Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.

The four homicides come during a time of rising violence against transgender and gender-non-conforming people, along with anti-transgender rhetoric and legislation in the U.S. The Wisconsin Assembly passed three bills Thursday that would ban gender-transition medical treatment for minors and bar transgender girls and women from competing on high school and college women's sports teams.

“The broader issue of violence against transgender women in Milwaukee is supported by systemic issues that need to be addressed,” Justin Roby of Diverse + Resilient, which offers trauma-informed support for the LGBTQ+ community statewide, said in a statement.

“Harmful legislation that discriminates against transgender people has a cascading effect on their lives, contributing to higher rates of mental health challenges, social isolation, and violence against them,” Roby said.

Long grew up in Milwaukee and attended Washington High School but was living in Chicago the last eight years, according to her father, Jonathan Long. He said she was visiting Milwaukee to comfort him over the death of his brother.

Currin was convicted in 2013 of fleeing law enforcement, a felony, which barred him from possessing guns. The criminal complaint, which accuses him of shooting Long on the 7300 block of North 89th Street the morning of Oct. 8, doesn't detail any possible motive.

An attorney for Currin couldn't immediately be reached Monday.

According to the complaint, surveillance video recovered by police shows Currin leaving his home at 7:34 a.m. wearing a black baseball hat and a surgical mask.

Shortly before 7:47 a.m., a witness reported seeing a man matching Currin’s description on North 89th Street standing outside a tan Chevrolet Impala and talking to someone in the car. The location is less than three miles from Currin’s home.

At 7:47 a.m., a series gunshots were heard, the complaint said.

The Impala was recorded on video speeding away from the scene. When police arrived, they found Long lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Currin was later identified to police and told officers he had been at work that day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Police obtained records from his employer, which is less than two miles from the homicide scene, showing Currin clocked into work at 7:52 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed him arriving at the job site in the same Chevrolet three minutes before clocking in.

Currin was arrested Oct. 10.

Drake Bentley of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Charges filed in homicide of Black transgender woman in Milwaukee